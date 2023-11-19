A Jewish student organization at UC San Diego said Sunday an Instagram video showing students leaving a building amid an anti-Israel protest is real, despite denial by the university.
Hillel San Diego said the video circulating on social media was taken by a student during a Nov. 1 meeting on campus.
“The video being circulated is an unaltered video from a protest that occurred while Jewish students at UCSD spoke about rising antisemitism on campus during an Associated Students meeting on Nov. 1,” Hillel said in a statemnt.
The organization said some of the protesters were carrying flags of Al Qaeda, the terrorist group that attacked the World Trade Center on 9/11, creating a hostile environment.
As a result, some of the students at the meeting received a police escort back to the Hillel center off campus.
However, UC San Diego issued a statement Saturday that an evacuation did not take place.
Hillel said that antisemitism is rising on the UC San Diego campus and in society, but said the organization would “remain a safe and welcoming space for Jewish students.”