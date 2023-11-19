A screenshot of the Instagram video circulating on social media.

A Jewish student organization at UC San Diego said Sunday an Instagram video showing students leaving a building amid an anti-Israel protest is real, despite denial by the university.

Hillel San Diego said the video circulating on social media was taken by a student during a Nov. 1 meeting on campus.

“The video being circulated is an unaltered video from a protest that occurred while Jewish students at UCSD spoke about rising antisemitism on campus during an Associated Students meeting on Nov. 1,” Hillel said in a statemnt.

The organization said some of the protesters were carrying flags of Al Qaeda, the terrorist group that attacked the World Trade Center on 9/11, creating a hostile environment.

As a result, some of the students at the meeting received a police escort back to the Hillel center off campus.

However, UC San Diego issued a statement Saturday that an evacuation did not take place.

(1/1) UC San Diego Police are aware of a video circulating on social media that says a building was evacuated where Jewish students had gathered to discuss antisemitic threats. Police report no such action took place. pic.twitter.com/MnCef0wfO1 — UC San Diego (@UCSanDiego) November 18, 2023

Hillel said that antisemitism is rising on the UC San Diego campus and in society, but said the organization would “remain a safe and welcoming space for Jewish students.”