A man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad Monday.

The collision happened about 12:30 p.m. near the Carlsbad Village Station, where sheriff’s officials say the victim was hit by a southbound train. Paramedics attended to the man, but he died at the scene.

The fatality prompted delays to multiple passenger trains operating between San Diego and Los Angeles.

It also marked the fourth time someone has been struck and killed by a train in the county over the last several days.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, one man was struck by a Coaster train in Sorrento Valley and about five hours later, another man was hit by a Coaster train near the intersection of Pacific Highway and Sassafras Street near downtown. On Saturday night, a man was fatally struck by a BNSF freight train in Encinitas.

City News Service contributed to this article.