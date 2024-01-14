A BNSF freight train in Barrio Logan. Photo by Chris Jennewein

A man was struck and killed by a BNSF freight train in Encinitas late Saturday night, authorities reported.

The man was struck by a southbound train about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Vulcan Avenue and D Street, according to Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, King said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released pending investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call deputies at 858-565-5200.

City News Service contributed to this article.