The Costco on Morena Boulevard where a hit-and-run driver struck a woman. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

Authorities put out a public call Thursday for tips about a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian gravely injured in a parking lot outside a Bay Ho Costco.

The woman, 63, was walking toward the customer entrance to the Costco on Morena Boulevard at about 10:30 a.m. Friday when a vehicle driven by an unidentified person struck her, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist drove off, Officer David O’Brien said. The collision occurred on the east side of the parking lot between the store entrance and the gas pumps.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening internal injuries.

Police offered no description of the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

– City News Service