Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside a Bay Ho-area warehouse store left a 63-year-old pedestrian gravely injured Friday.

The woman was walking toward the customer entrance to the Costco in the 4600 block of Morena Boulevard about 10:30 a.m. when a vehicle struck her, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist drove off, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening internal injuries.

“There is currently no description of the vehicle or driver available,” O’Brien said in the mid-afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.