A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Diego police officer who allegedly brandished a gun at a man while off-duty outside a Pacific Beach bar was ordered Monday to stand trial on charges that include assault with a deadly weapon.

Trevor Sterling, 34, is accused of pulling the firearm in a threatening manner on July 31 outside Moonshine Beach on Garnet Avenue.

Sterling, who has been with the department for nine years and was assigned to the Special Operations Unit, remains out of custody.

He was arrested on the night of the incident after police responded to a call of a man creating a disturbance and displaying a firearm in a threatening manner outside the bar. Sterling allegedly was carrying a personal firearm during the incident.

He faces a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm.

At the time of his arrest, SDPD spokesman Lt. Adam Sharki said Sterling was suspended without pay by SDPD Chief David Nisleit. An update regarding Sterling’s employment status was unavailable Monday.