San Diego Police Department vehicle. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

An off-duty San Diego police officer has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in Pacific Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Police responded to a call of a man creating a disturbance and displaying a firearm in a threatening manner outside a bar on Saturday, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers detained Trevor Sterling, an off-duty officer, Sharki said. Sterling allegedly carried a personal firearm during the incident.

Sterling, a nine-year department veteran, works in the Special Operations Unit.

Police Chief David Nisleit has suspended Sterling without pay and removed the officer’s police powers, Sharki said.

“This type of behavior is unbecoming of any police officer,” Nisleit said. “I want the community to know this will be investigated to the fullest and sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”

Five years ago, an Officer Trevor Sterling, then on the force for four years, was involved in the fatal shooting of a motorist driving a stolen car in Encanto.

In November 2016, six months after the shooting, the District Attorney’s Office announced that the shooting had been justified.