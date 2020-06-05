Share This Article:

A 52-year-old La Mesa man was arrested on suspicion of attacking a woman with a baseball bat in La Mesa in the aftermath of the weekend protest that turned violent, police reported Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It was the second arrest in as many days in connection with the events last Saturday night and Sunday morning. On Thursday, a man was arrested for allegedly looting the Play It Again Sports store in the East County city

The beating victim, a 34-year-old La Mesa woman, told police that she was walking home around 2 a.m. on Sunday when she was randomly attacked near the intersection of Palm and Fresno avenues by a man with a baseball bat, La Mesa Police Lt. Greg Runge said. She suffered a broken right hand and a bruised right thigh, he said.

A La Mesa Police officer witnessed the attack and arrested the man, later identified as 52-year-old Javier Zavala, but he was only booked on suspicion of being drunk in public because the victim fled the scene, the lieutenant said.

After the victim came forward recently, Zavala was rearrested Wednesday morning and booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Runge said.

The city has set up a tip line for any information, including videos or photos, from the violence last Saturday night that left multiple buildings burned and many stores damaged and looted. Tips can be phoned to 619-667-7532 or emailed to lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us.

La Mesa Police Arrest Another Suspect in Connection with Weekend Violence was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: