Suspect Arrested, Charged with Looting Play It Again Sports in La Mesa

A man who allegedly took part in looting a La Mesa sports equipment store following a protest against police violence was arrested, police said Thursday.

Rey Estrada-Silva, 25, of La Mesa, is accused of looting Play It Again Sports at 8011 University Ave. on Saturday night, according to the La Mesa Police Department. The store is one of several at the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center which became a target for rioters following a largely peaceful protest in the city.

Police said they received “several tips” after a photo emerged on social media that appeared to show Estrada-Silva taking part in looting the store.

Estrada-Silva was arrested just before 11 a.m. Monday and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of burglary during an emergency and rioting, La Mesa police said. County jail records did not list Estrada-Silva being in custody on Thursday evening.

Saturday’s protest devolved into riots after dark, with looters smashing windows and stealing items from several stores at the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center, as well as the Grossmont Center across town.

Rioters also set fire to a Chase bank branch, a Union Bank branch, and the Randall Lamb Associates building during the night.

— City News Service

