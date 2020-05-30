La Mesa’s Night of Hell: Looting, Fires After I-8 Invaded, Police Truck Hit

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

A day of mostly peaceful protest Saturday was followed by extensive looting and arson early Sunday in La Mesa, with roving bands of young men smashing windows and eluding police.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Two banks downtown were gutted by fire late Saturday and a nearby Vons market looted hours after police and sheriff’s deputies used tear gas to disperse a crowd of mostly young protesters surrounding the police station. Flash-bang devices caused hundreds to retreat.

The La Mesa Springs Vons market — closed at 8 p.m. — was looted and set ablaze. Nearby businesses were burgled as well, their windows smashed in a long night of vandalism throughout the city’s commercial areas.

A Vons delivery truck and fire department supervisor’s car were torched, and an emergency meeting of the La Mesa City Council set a curfew.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of all of our citizens,” said a masked Mayor Mark Arapostathis early Sunday, with four other council members standing behind him as he announced a stay-at-home curfew from 1:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Hundreds ignored it.

The Mayor of La Mesa announced a curfew tonight. Here is the video. Everyone stay safe. pic.twitter.com/3Xhl2kziw7 — Bill Baber (@BillBaber) May 31, 2020

After 11 p.m., two banks — a Chase branch and a Union Bank branch — were engulfed in flames on Spring Street. A nearby Goodwill store was broken into. The Sprouts further south was looted, but police kept it from burning.

NBC San Diego showed footage of the Grossmont Center Walmart being looted, and the station reported TVs being carted off before police formed a protective line. Former La Mesa Councilman Barry Jantz reported that the Target on the opposite site of Grossmont Center also was looted.

Story continues below



Hundreds flood Interstate 8 in la Mesa as part of a day of peaceful protest and rare spasms of violence. Photo by Chris Stone California Highway Patrol blocked Interstate 8 to make sure cars didn’t head toward protesters. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands flooded east and westbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone A woman holds a sign as part of an Interstate 8 blockage in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone A woman sits on Interstate 8 median as part of La Mesa protests. Photo by Chris Stone Sign-holders sought attention on Interstate 8 in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters thread their way through halted Interstate 8 traffic in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Highway patrol officers temporarily hold a crowd of protesters from marching onto Interstate 8 at La Mea Blvd. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters led to east and westbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa being shut down by authorities. Photo by Chris Stone A woman sat down on La Mesa Boulevard onramp to Interstate 8 as other protesters walked past. Photo by Chris Stone A woman yells while holding a sign quoting Martin Luther King Jr.: “Riots are the voices of the unheard.” Photo by Chris Stone A purple bandana is worn by a protester marching toward La Mesa police station. Photo by Chris Stone Most Interstate 8 protesters wore face masks in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Highway Patrol officers watched the protest on an Interstate 8 eastbound onramp. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters congregated outside la Mesa police station on their way back from a march. Photo by Chris Stone A sign using the number 1312, slang for police, is held at La Mesa protest. Photo by Ken Stone A march of possibly thousands occupied southbound Baltimore Drive in La Mesa. Photo by Ken Stone Whites joined a mostly black and Hispanic march from the I-8 freeway to the La Mesa police station. Photo by Ken Stone Outside La Mesa City Hall, a protester makes a fist while sitting on a car painted with slogans. Photo by Chris Stone La Mesa police and county sheriff’s deputies wore face shields near the entrance to the La Mesa police station. Photo by Chris Stone A protester presents a sign to a well-armored La Mesa police officer. Photo by Chris Stone Microphone and megaphones were passed around in the parking lot east of the La Mesa police station. Photo by Chris Stone A protester’s face mask bore the image of the Black Panther movie and Marvel cartoon superhero. Photo by Chris Stone George Floyd, the victim of police brutality in Minneapolis, was invoked in signs, chants and speeches near La Mesa City Hall. Photo by Chris Stone A protester expressed his anger during La Mesa police station rally of hundreds. Photo by Chris Stone Police watch protesters from balcony outside La Mesa police chief’s office. Photo by Chris Stone A woman stuck in northbound University Avenue traffic shouts in support of protesters. Photo by Ken Stone A woman stuck in northbound University Avenue traffic shouts in support of protesters. Photo by Ken Stone Car driven by a middle-aged man runs into a young man crossing University Avenue. Photo by Chris Stone A water bottle was thrown at car that ran into marcher in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Young man puts his hands off after being struck by driver making turn from Baltimore Drive onto University Avenue. Photo by Chris Stone A young man hangs onto the hood of a SUV that drove into a crowd of protesters at the intersection of Baltimore Drive and University Avenue de a turn into protest marchers. Photo by Chris Stone Marchers cross near northwest corner of La Mesa police station. Photo by Ken Stone Protester rests with his sign: Latinos for Black Lives. Photo by Ken Stone A CHP helicopter monitored the scene from above the La Mesa police station. Photo by Ken Stone A handful of counter protesters made their presence known alongside La Mesa marchers. Photo by Ken Stone Police in general were the target of protest in La Mesa. Photo by Ken Stone George Floyd’s name is spray-painted on side of the La Mesa police station. Photo by Chris Stone A woman holds a sign intended for La Mesa Police Department consumption. Photo by Chris Stone A woman holds a sign saying: “No lives matter until black lives do.” Photo by Chris Stone A protester stands behind a police armored vehicle backing up toward Allison Avenue in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters holding their hands up blocked a police armored vehicle from moving forward. Photo by Chris Stone Rock grabbed from nearby landscaping smashes into police armored vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone A hurled rock (at far left) heads toward the police armored vehicle with windows already shattered in front and on passenger side. Photo by Chris Stone Protester in red shorts throws a water bottle at police vehicle as it was backing up toward Allison Avenue. Photo by Chris Stone A woman sits on Interstate 8 freeway onramp with sign saying “Speak their names.” Photo by Chris Stone A protester and La Mesa police officer face off near entrance of police station. Photo by Chris Stone A protester shows effects of tear gas fired by La Mesa police. Photo by Chris Stone Tear gas envelops sheriff’s deputies in front of La Mesa police station entrance. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters watch tear gas shot outside the entrance to the La Mesa police station. Photo by Chris Stone The La Mesa police station bears scar of a broken window near Baltimore Drive and University Avenue intersection. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters yell at police as tear gas wafts through crowd in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Liquid is poured into a protester’s eyes for relief after release of tear gas in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone A woman is treated for a medical problem after tears gas was released at La Mesa police station. Photo by Chris Stone

North of Grossmont Center, a BevMo liquor store was shown by a 619 News Media as having been broken into — and about to be looted again.

“I’m here to cover, and if I see a crime, I’m going to let law enforcement know about it,” videographer Juan Ruiz said after informing police.

He later livestreamed police outside a GameStop store, south of Grossmont Center, which had been looted as well, and reported remnants of Molotov cocktails — incendiary devices — littering the sidewalk in the downtown Village.

Many business owners stood outside their shops, some armed, to deter any of the small groups of roving men (and sometimes women), Ruiz reported.

On foot, he recorded young men entering Randall Lamb, an engineering consultancy, removing laptops and smashing a wall-mounted Apple TV onto the street. Other demolition continued inside, until cries of “Police!” led them to scatter.

Earlier, San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Andrew Dyer, military beat writer, tweeted: “Just got a couple of bean bags (later corrected to powder balls) to my leg and side, identified myself as press, was told by unknown officer to get out of the way. A protester threw some kind of bottle at the line of officers. I’m wearing a bright orange vest.”

The police response came after hours of impromptu speeches and chants — loud but peaceful — that reflected the anger stirred nationwide by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

An estimated 1,000 protesters blocked Interstate 8 in both directions to demonstrate for a variety of causes after a La Mesa police officer detained a black man earlier this week.

An armored car slowly making its way to the La Mesa Police Station — a center of chanting and speech-making — was defaced with white and red paint before beating a careful retreat and being pelted with rocks. A windshield was broken.

A motorist apparently frustrated with a crowd of marchers blocking traffic at University and Baltimore avenues near the police station inched toward a crowd. One young man in his 20s placed his hands on the car and eventually ended up on the hood.

He later was seen having a bloody left hand bandaged. It wasn’t clear what caused the injury, and the man declined to give his name to Times of San Diego as he left the scene.

About 2:30 p.m., the crowd initially took over the La Mesa Police Department parking lot to protest an officer who detained a man at the Grossmont Transit Center Wednesday. The man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and the encounter was videotaped and appeared on social media.

The protesters chanted “Black lives matter” and carried signs such as “no justice, no peace,” as they marched down University Avenue.

At first, the group was stopped when they tried to get on I-8 at the Baltimore Drive entrance by California Highway Patrol officers. But soon after, the protesters broke through the CHP line and continued marching eastbound on the freeway.

The CHP then halted traffic on I-8 eastbound and when protesters began marching on the westbound side, traffic was then halted on that side of the freeway.

About 4:30 p.m., CHP officers wearing face shields stood in a line across the freeway and squared off with protesters. A protester with a bullhorn appeared to be asking the crowd to back away from the officers, which they did. The protesters then left one side of the freeway and climbed over the center divider to get on the other side.

Saturday’s protest follows a Memorial Day incident in Minneapolis when a police officer, Derek Chauvin, was videotaped pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck, which eventually led to Floyd’s death. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Outrage over Floyd’s death built across the country, and many protests have turned into rioting.

La Mesa officials said they are launching an outside investigation into the Wednesday incident.

Watching from a shaded City Hall garden, lifelong San Diegan John Bohrer said he was wondering if San Diego “was going to take a stand.”

“I felt like I should be here,” said the 66-year-old La Mesan. “I didn’t like what happened (in Minneapolis).”

The autobody and pain worker said he’d been to L.A. demonstrations in the 1960s. He brought his 2 1/2-year-old basset hound Lucy to the scene — “her first demonstration.”

RIGHT NOW: People smashing and looting in La Mesa Springs Shopping Center… pic.twitter.com/UtqYBsdkZz — Ramon Scott (@RamonScottMedia) May 31, 2020

Updated at 4 a.m. May 31, 2020

— City News Service contributed to this report

La Mesa’s Night of Hell: Looting, Fires After I-8 Invaded, Police Truck Hit was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: