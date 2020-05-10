Pechanga Resort Casino Could Open in June

Share This Article:

Pechanga Tribal leadership announced this weekend it could open the resort and casino in June.

In a post on the Pechanga Resort Casino website, the tribe said it was aiming for a June 1 reopening date. It’s the latest casino in the region to announce plans to reopen after hotels and casinos temporarily closed as a result of the stay-at-home order.

“The actual date will be confirmed in the days ahead,” the tribe wrote on its website. “We anticipate limited gaming, restaurants and other amenities will be allowed at the initial reopening. Thank you and we look forward to seeing you in the future.”

Also this week, Viejas Casino & Resort announced it would open May 18.

There have been 4,776 coronavirus cases and 175 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon. Across California there have been 64,561 cases and 2,678 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

