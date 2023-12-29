Might you stay up all night to greet the San Diego sunrise on Monday or wake up fresh to welcome the New Year? Either way, you’ll be ushering in 2024. Courtesy @NWSSanDiego. Courtesy UCSD HPWREN network

Ah, ringin’ out the old and ringin’ in … you know the drill. And it all goes down this San Diego weekend, with options for all ages. Big bashes, themed soirees, theme park throw downs. Or hey, Netflix-ing at home. What will you pick?

Before the big day Sunday, there’s a year-end San Diego tradition for car lovers – or at least the car curious. The San Diego International Auto Show showcases hundreds of all-new cars, trucks and SUVs that have yet to arrive in your local showroom. With gas prices still elevated, the show, at the San Diego Convention Center, also will feature a record number of electric vehicles and an indoor EV test track for those thinking of making the switch. Doors open at 10 a.m. each day Friday through Monday.

Try your luck with your suds at North Park’s The Original 40 Brewing Company. The Red Envelope Season promotion is all weekend through Sunday with paying guests receiving a red envelope. Keep hold of it, all sealed up and bring it back in January for a staff member to open, revealing a prize. The grand prize is a $250 gift card to Original 40; other prizes include free eats, discounts and more gift cards.

Here’s an idea. New Year’s Eve is a Sunday. Sunday in December means football. How about all-day party, transitioning from the gridiron to the nitty gritty at midnight? Garage Kitchen + Bar in the Gaslamp makes it happen NYE with brunch, then the 5 p.m. game, and later, a DJ and a midnight countdown.

Thousands of people will visit a New Year’s mainstay, the San Diego International Auto Show. Photo by Chris Stone

Once kids are in the picture, one’s approach to NYE changes a bit. But Plunge San Diego in Mission Beach has families covered with its annual Mega Noon Year Celebration. The event features multiple balloon drops at noon, a floating obstacle course, giveaways and more. Admission starts at $35. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

But maybe chilling is a priority for you heading from ’23 to ’24. The WorldBeat Cultural Center at Balboa Park has the Alternative New Year’s Eve Ascension, which includes soothing activities, from yoga sessions to sound healing to Aztec dance. Tickets for the event, at 7 p.m. Sunday, start at $20, or $40 with the international vegan buffet.

More than one NYE event offers a bit of Halloween flavor. Want to don jump suits and bell bottoms? Head to Side Bar on Market Street for Chrome Disco 2024, a Studio 54-themed NYE party. Or you prefer a double-breasted suit and fedora? Parq Nightclub has the Godfather Gala, featuring “5 rooms + 5 unique experiences.”

The 2024 Fingers CRSSD Proper NYE Festival extends into Monday to keep the party going. The event, beginning at Petco Park Sunday, features dozens of live artists on four stages from 8Kays to Zhu on NYE and Ardalan to Walker & Royce on New Year’s Day. Two-day passes remain to get in on NYE, but single tickets are available only for Monday. Look for numerous related parties across town too, at Spin, Rich’s, Music Box and more.