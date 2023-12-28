Whether you’re seeking sleek or sporty, electric or elegant, the San Diego International Auto Show almost certainly will have something for you.
The cars are the stars beginning Friday at the San Diego Convention Center, and electric vehicles in fact, or EVs, will be in the spotlight, including trucks, sedans and sports cars.
One of the largest four-day auto shows in the country, and the second largest in California, San Diego’s auto show is for car aficionados, those getting ready to make a new car purchase or the merely curious.
And auto makers offering up their hottest and newest models is a huge draw – here’s a sampling of what you’ll see at the show, which concludes on New Year’s Day, Monday:
- The first-ever electrified Corvette, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray
- The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
- The 2023 Nissan Ariya, Nissan’s first all-electric crossover SUV, along with the Frontier Hardbody and the 2023 Z
- The 2023 Volkswagen ID.Buzz EV bus
- The San Diego debut of Honda’s first all-electric vehicle, the Prologue
The show opens at 10 a.m. each day. It’s open until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday. General admission costs $18 and tickets are only available online. Sunday is Family Day, when children can enter free with one paid adult admission.
Scott Webb, president of the New Car Dealers Association of San Diego County, which owns and operates the auto show, calls the event “the biggest showroom” in the region.
“Year-after-year, we offer the most convenient way to evaluate and experience hundreds of vehicles on display in a non-selling, family-friendly environment,” he said. “Our goal is to educate, entertain and amaze our guests.”
A new 60,000-square-foot indoor track from Nissan will help reach that goal. There’s lots more to choose from. Favorite features returning include:
- Test Drives – Try out models from Audi, Ford (EVs), Kia (EVs) and Chevrolet outside of the Convention Center.
- Electric Avenue – According to a recent study by Experian Automotive, San Diego County is the country’s third largest EV market. The auto show’s Electric Avenue zone will feature the latest in education and EVs, including the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Kona EV and Santa Fe PHEV, Kia EV6 and Kia Niro EV and Toyota BZ4X and Mirai
- Subaru Loves Pets pet adoptions – Since 2018, more than 1,200 pets have been adopted at Suburu’s events. During the show, the Animal Pad Dog Rescue and Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue, both located in San Diego, will benefit.
- Military Appreciation – The show has joined with San Diego County Nissan Dealers for the ninth year to provide free tickets to active and retired service members, while supplies last. Tickets are available at local Nissan dealers.
- Mobility Zone – The show has again partnered with Golden Boy Mobility. Attendees will see a wide variety of vehicles that have been modified to provide accessibility, along with other special features.