Honda’s all-electric SUV, the 2024 Prologue, on the list of vehicle debuts set for the San Diego Auto Show. Photo credit: @sdautoshow via Instagram

Whether you’re seeking sleek or sporty, electric or elegant, the San Diego International Auto Show almost certainly will have something for you.

The cars are the stars beginning Friday at the San Diego Convention Center, and electric vehicles in fact, or EVs, will be in the spotlight, including trucks, sedans and sports cars.

One of the largest four-day auto shows in the country, and the second largest in California, San Diego’s auto show is for car aficionados, those getting ready to make a new car purchase or the merely curious.

And auto makers offering up their hottest and newest models is a huge draw – here’s a sampling of what you’ll see at the show, which concludes on New Year’s Day, Monday:

The first-ever electrified Corvette, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

The 2023 Nissan Ariya, Nissan’s first all-electric crossover SUV, along with the Frontier Hardbody and the 2023 Z

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.Buzz EV bus

The San Diego debut of Honda’s first all-electric vehicle, the Prologue

The show opens at 10 a.m. each day. It’s open until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday. General admission costs $18 and tickets are only available online. Sunday is Family Day, when children can enter free with one paid adult admission.

Scott Webb, president of the New Car Dealers Association of San Diego County, which owns and operates the auto show, calls the event “the biggest showroom” in the region.

“Year-after-year, we offer the most convenient way to evaluate and experience hundreds of vehicles on display in a non-selling, family-friendly environment,” he said. “Our goal is to educate, entertain and amaze our guests.”

A new 60,000-square-foot indoor track from Nissan will help reach that goal. There’s lots more to choose from. Favorite features returning include: