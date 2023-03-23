San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday and continues through April 2.

San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th year, starting Sunday, and this time, diners have a chance to support a cause while they enjoy the variety of special menus.

Feeding San Diego, the local leading hunger-relief organization, will benefit throughout Restaurant Week, which continues through April 2.

For every meal ordered, $2 will be donated to the charity – for a total of up to $10,000 – by Chef Works, a Poway-based company that manufactures chef uniforms and chef wear within the food service and hospitality industries.

How does it work? More than 100 participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menu options throughout San Diego County, ranging from $20 to $60.

See more Don't miss out – take advantage of San Diego Restaurant Week and get delicious food at a great price! Restaurants all across San Diego county will be offering 2-course and 3-course menus starting at just $20 from March 26th – April 2nd! https://t.co/HZTm8W1Y2a pic.twitter.com/qoYHDdCmyw — San Diego Restaurant Week (@SDRestaurantWk) March 21, 2023

Diners may choose from a range of cuisines and courses – brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktail-focused.

A selection of the eateries (all online and searchable based on menu, cuisines and locales) includes:

San Diego bays and beaches – Allegro in Little Italy, Puesto near Seaport Village and in La Jolla; Island Prime on Harbor Island; George’s at the Cove in La Jolla and Dockside 1953 on Mission Bay.

San Diego inland – The Prado at Balboa Park; Bleu-Boheme in Kensington; Farmer’s Bottega in Mission Hills; Puesto, Mission Valley; Al Dente, University Heights.

East County – Giardino, Smokey and the Brisket and Zest Wine Bistro in La Mesa.

North County – 20/Twenty Grill, Carlsbad and Oceanside; Glass Box and Jake’s in Del Mar; Hunsakers in Escondido; Valle in Oceanside.

South Bay – Peohe’s, Coronado; Balsamico Italian Kitchen and Sea180 in Imperial Beach.

There’s a social media campaign as well – once you’ve enjoyed a meal, post using the hashtags #SDRW #SDRW2023 #SDRW23 #sandiegorestaurantweek #sdrestaurantweek #sdrestaurantweek2023 or #jointhetable.

Restaurant Week is coordinated by the San Diego County chapter of the California Restaurant Association, which supports the state’s restaurant and hospitality industries.