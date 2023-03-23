California Restaurant Association promotions
San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday and continues through April 2.

San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th year, starting Sunday, and this time, diners have a chance to support a cause while they enjoy the variety of special menus.

Feeding San Diego, the local leading hunger-relief organization, will benefit throughout Restaurant Week, which continues through April 2.

For every meal ordered, $2 will be donated to the charity – for a total of up to $10,000 – by Chef Works, a Poway-based company that manufactures chef uniforms and chef wear within the food service and hospitality industries.

How does it work? More than 100 participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menu options throughout San Diego County, ranging from $20 to $60.

Diners may choose from a range of cuisines and courses – brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktail-focused.

A selection of the eateries (all online and searchable based on menu, cuisines and locales) includes:

San Diego bays and beaches – Allegro in Little Italy, Puesto near Seaport Village and in La Jolla; Island Prime on Harbor Island; George’s at the Cove in La Jolla and Dockside 1953 on Mission Bay.

San Diego inland – The Prado at Balboa Park; Bleu-Boheme in Kensington; Farmer’s Bottega in Mission Hills; Puesto, Mission Valley; Al Dente, University Heights.

East County – Giardino, Smokey and the Brisket and Zest Wine Bistro in La Mesa.

North County – 20/Twenty Grill, Carlsbad and Oceanside; Glass Box and Jake’s in Del Mar; Hunsakers in Escondido; Valle in Oceanside.

South Bay – Peohe’s, Coronado; Balsamico Italian Kitchen and Sea180 in Imperial Beach.

There’s a social media campaign as well – once you’ve enjoyed a meal, post using the hashtags #SDRW #SDRW2023 #SDRW23 #sandiegorestaurantweek #sdrestaurantweek #sdrestaurantweek2023 or #jointhetable.

Restaurant Week is coordinated by the San Diego County chapter of the California Restaurant Association, which supports the state’s restaurant and hospitality industries.