San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 18-20 – Bands and the Ballet

For some people the holidays bring the Grinch to mind. For others, it’s Scrooge. But for dance lovers, the holidays mean The Nutcracker. Like many things in 2020 you can enjoy a drive-through edition of the ballet classic this San Diego weekend.

Christmas of course is also about lights and carols.

Marine Band San Diego takes care of one of those needs in a virtual concert live from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at 5 p.m. Friday. The set list includes traditional classics, patriotic marches and new favorites. Watch live on YouTube.

Make it an evening of music as the San Diego Symphony also offers up a free stream Friday. Register at the symphony site to view the online concert, at 7 p.m. Grammy-winner Jason Mraz joins in on a special “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” while San Diego Master Chorale and San Diego Children’s Choir also make appearances.

Prefer your carols from a retro band? Hold out then for 7 p.m. Saturday or 4 p.m. Sunday, when, rather than streaming, you can drive in for “A Big Band Christmas” at Cal State San Marcos. A 10-piece band plays swingin’ arrangements of holiday hits. Admission starts at $20 per person (not per car).

The lights come courtesy of the drive-through edition of the Enchanted Village at the Noah Homes, 12526 Campo Road, Spring Valley. See Santa from a distance, slip into a sparkling light tunnel and enjoy the musical Christmas tree. Choose from different time slots between 5-8 p.m. this weekend through Wednesday. Admission costs $65 a car (motorcycles, RV’s, buses and limos won’t be admitted). The event benefits those with developmental disabilities.

Drop by the Del Mar Fairgrounds to see Clara’s fantastical adventures at the City Ballet of San Diego production of The Nutcracker. There are two options, at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Some availability remains, for drive-in tickets costing $149 and above.

Still clamoring for A Christmas Carol? Cygnet Theatre offers up a Scrooge, but adds on a George Bailey to boot. Though Dec. 27, the Old Town playhouse presents streams of Dickens’ Christmas Eve haunting, along with a radio play of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Streams cost $25.

The radio-play route is a Christmas standby, and at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oceanside Theatre Company, with support from Scripps Ranch Theatre, offers a free stream of their 2018 production of A Christmas Carol. The stream remains available through Jan. 3. Be thankful – they call it their “holiday present to you.”

– Staff reports

