Share This Article:

The San Diego Symphony will offer three holiday concerts online this month, with the first show in the series, “Noel Noel,” streaming Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The performances include traditional holiday music, jazz and a program for New Year’s Eve. To view the streams, two of which are free, fans must register online.

The free programs:

Friday – The free online concert, from Copley Symphony Hall at Jacobs Music Center, will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Grammy-winner Jason Mraz joins in for musical narration of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” while Broadway artist Storm Lever and actor/filmmaker Scott Rad Brown host an evening of traditional holiday music. Other performers include the San Diego Master Chorale, San Diego Children’s Choir, and Reka Gyulai, Principal Dancer of the California Ballet. Register to view the event.

Sunday – The free online edition of “Jazz @ the Jacobs” begins at 7 p.m. Sunday. It features a quartet of San Diego jazz musicians, including series Artistic Curator Gilbert Castellanos on trumpet and jazz pianist Joshua White, putting a jazz twist on holiday classics from the Copley stage. Register at SanDiegoSymphony.org.

In addition, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, the program includes composers Johannes Brahms, Duke Ellington, Johann Strauss Jr. and Sr., plus George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, featuring young pianist Ray Ushikubo. The New Year’s Eve concert will be led by music director Rafael Payare and performed on the Copley stage. Register to view this event, for a $25 donation.

The Dec. 31 performance will be available for on-demand viewing through Jan. 7, 2021. The other two shows may be viewed through Dec. 31.

– Staff reports

San Diego Symphony Presents 2 Free Shows for Holiday Streaming was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: