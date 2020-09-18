San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 18-20 – Wonders and the Water

Share This Article:

Cats, not the domesticated variety, but both wild and heroic, can entertain you virtually or on the big screen in San Diego this weekend.

Some movie theaters have re-opened (at reduced capacity), but untraditional drive-in shows are becoming an increasingly popular option for those who want to get out and keep some distance from their neighbors. Where? On land and now by sea.

The California Center for the Arts has been hosting drive-in films in recent weeks. This week, they take the show to California State University San Marcos, and add concert options. On Friday, see Mamma Mia, the Abba-inspired musical staring Meryl Streep. It costs $25 a car to attend. Saturday choose performances by jazz artist Gunhild Carling and blues performer Aki Kumar, for $12 admission, or wait for Sunday for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, for $25 a car. Each show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets must be bought in advance, online or by calling 800-988-4253.

In addition, the Hornblower Cruise line has launched “Dinner and a Movie on the Bay.” The series continues Sunday with a screening of Black Panther, part of the Marvel movieverse. Enjoy the water or raise a glass to star Chadwick Boseman, whose death last month shocked the film world. The films screen on Thursdays and Sundays through Oct. 4 – other options include Toy Story 4 and Back to the Future. Admission starts at $48 for adults and $35 for children.

Animal sanctuary Wild Wonders in Bonsall hosts a virtual program, “Everything You Want to Know About Cats” at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants can get to know one of the facility’s cheetahs, attend a training session with a serval and meet 2-month-old lynx cub Tashi. It costs $25 per device to access the stream, and space on the Zoom call is limited.

Did you know Saturday is National Dance Day? Arts District Liberty Station’s dance companies, including San Diego Ballet, feature virtual events to help get you moving. Go to San Diego Ballet to see streams of eight summer programs for $75. Check out Malashock Dance, San Diego Dance Theater, and California Ballet School for other programs and classes.

The San Diego Maritime Museum hosts its latest virtual show, “Worldly Travelers,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, with a slate of Middle Eastern, French and Austrian music. Composers include Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Aftab Darvishi and Haydn. A minimum donation of $5 is requested.

– Staff reports

