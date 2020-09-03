Reading Cinemas Reopen in Clairemont and La Mesa for ‘Tenet’ Debut

Share This Article:

Reading Cinemas in Clairemont and La Mesa will reopen Thursday for the screening of director Christopher Nolan‘s long-anticipated spy thriller “Tenet.”

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The two theaters have instituted extensive sanitization and safety protocols and will operate at reduced capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At Reading Cinemas Grossmont in La Mesa, movie fans will be able to view Tenet projected from high-resolution 70mm film. Both that theater and Reading Cinemas Town Square in Clairemont will also offer the movie in TITAN Extreme Cinema, a giant screen with Dolby Atmos sound.

“Watching Tenet at Reading Cinemas in Grossmont in 70mm or in a TITAN XC environment will give cinema goers an ideal opportunity to enjoy this thrilling spectacle in a format that visionary director Christopher Nolan would want his audience to see it,“ said John Sittig, Reading Cinemas’ director of projection and sound.

Among the new safety measures during the pandemic are:

Masks required for all guests and staff

Guests must arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtimes

Guests will be required to sit in assigned seats, with empty seats between each group

Auditorium seating and armrests will be disinfected after each use.

Reading Cinemas has upgraded all HVAC filters and increased maintenance frequency

Floor decals and signage throughout the theaters help guests keep a safe distance

Hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the theaters

“Reading Cinemas has been working hard to enrich safety protocols and to train our team to abide by federal, state, local and industry guidelines,” said Division Manager Jennifer Deering. “We are delighted to welcome back the community and want to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff.”

Tickets for Tenet and other films are on sale now via the Reading Cinemas mobile app and at ReadingCinemasUS.com.

Reading Cinemas Reopen in Clairemont and La Mesa for ‘Tenet’ Debut was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: