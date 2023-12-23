FILE PHOTO: The Royal Canadian Air Force’s 22 Wing, part of the annual NORAD Tracks Santa effort at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) North Bay in North Bay, Ontario, Canada in 2021. Corporal Rob Ouellette/Canadian Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Obviously, the military can’t do it all – and tracking Santa Claus is serious business. That’s why a Mira Mesa company is chipping in to get the job done.

Interpreters Unlimited gears up throughout December to support a program close to the hearts of good little girls and boys everywhere – NORAD Tracks Santa on Christmas Eve.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command locates Santa’s sleigh every year using a variety of methods including radar, satellites and American and Canadian fighter jets.

The program is offered in different languages, and that’s where Interpreters Unlimited comes in, so that people from all over the world can follow Santa’s long global journey.

“Interpreters Unlimited is extremely happy to play a part alongside NORAD making memories, helping to bring (the) Christmas spirit, spreading holiday joy and cheer to millions of children year after year,” company officials said in a statement.

They’re not exaggerating. In 2022, NORAD Tracks Santa answered more than 250,000 phone calls and had over 18 million website visitors.

“The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there…." – NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, BY CLEMENT CLARKE MOORE#NORADTracksSanta is getting ready for its 68th year of Santa tracking with a new call center being primed for the big day. pic.twitter.com/4fflHOBKwk — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 21, 2023

NORAD is a joint effort of the U.S. and Canada with a mission of safeguarding the skies – but also to track Santa’s progress just one day a year.

The practice began in 1955 when a newspaper ad directed children to call Santa on a hotline. One dialed the unlisted number to NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command. An Air Force colonel on duty played along and a tradition was born.

Since then, NORAD has used its state-of-the-art technology to track Santa as he makes his way around the world.

Interpreters Unlimited provides the NORAD Tracks Santa website with pro bono translation in eight languages along with supplying Santa Cam voiceover support for the Santa Tracker hotline.

The language services make the program more accessible in more ways than one. The web connects the Santa Tracker to the world and now NORAD receives thousands of phone calls from people in different countries asking for Santa’s whereabouts.

Interpreters Unlimited, company officials said, by working with NORAD on the program “plays a vital role for the non-English speaking children throughout the U.S. and internationally.”

They see both a goodwill and an educational component too.

“This is a great way to remind people of the commonalities we share, despite our differences,” they said, adding that “it is also a learning experience as tracking Santa can help teach kids about technology and geography, (so) they can learn about different time zones and how to use various tracking tools.”

The Santa tracker is also accessible through Alexa and OnStar, where users of both services can receive updates about Santa’s location, and find fun facts and holiday music too.

In addition to the NORAD Tracks Santa interactive website, on Dec. 24 users also can call 877-Hi-NORAD (877-446-6723) for Santa’s up-to-date location.