Navy Capt. Victor Glover as seen during Times of San Diego interview from Houston. “These missions … have to find some sticky cultural significance.”

Navy Capt. Victor Glover, who learned to fly the F/A-18 Hornet at MCAS Miramar two decades ago, has repeatedly returned to San Diego.

“North Island and Coronado is just a destination I like to fly to,” he told Times of San Diego on Tuesday. “Sometimes on training flights. Yeah. I fly the T-38 there.”

Glover’s most recent visit was a few months ago, he said — “actually just to fly and get gas.”

In late 2024, he’ll return to San Diego again — splashing down off the coast as pilot of the Orion spacecraft and its Artemis II mission to the moon.

Almost a month after learning he had been chosen part of the four-member crew for a 10-day lunar mission (paving the way to a landing perhaps in 2025), Glover on Monday fist-pumped at the Johnson Space Center, NASA’s mission control base, near his Houston home — where his selection was announced to fanfare.

The 46-year-old Pomona native is the first person of color chosen for a lunar mission.

Already a space veteran — including 168 days on the International Space Station with space walks and piloting SpaceX’s Crew Dragon — Glover has been stationed all over the world and even worked in the U.S. Capitol.

But in a 6:40 a.m. MS Teams interview — his fifth of the day and among 40 over two days — he smiled in memory of Miramar, which he called “very relevant” to his astronaut journey.

“I’m a Navy aviator,” he said, wearing his blue astronaut jumpsuit. “I wound up becoming a test pilot. All of those things are directly translatable into this job.”

At Miramar, he met Charles Bolden Jr. — a four-time space shuttle veteran (twice each as pilot and commander).

Bolden was commander of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Glover recalled. “Meeting him, someone who was a mentor or a hero of mine that I looked up to and being able to meet him in person, was also motivation.”

Perhaps the most important value of his 2002-2003 time at Miramar was “learning to work together in a team to accomplish a mission,” he said in a 10-minute chat.

Photo by REUTERS/Go Nakamura Photo by REUTERS/Go Nakamura Photo by Ken Stone Photo by Ken Stone Photo by Ken Stone Photo by Ken Stone At NCAA title game. Photo by Ken Stone At NCAA title game. Photo by Ken Stone At NCAA title game. Photo by Ken Stone At NCAA title game. Photo by Ken Stone At NCAA title game. Photo by Ken Stone 1 / 11

“I think that team is so hyper-specific to this [Artemis II] job. It’s a high OPTEMPO, high-trust team. … Working with those Marines and other Navy aviators is a big part of the kind of work that we do now.”

Buzz Aldrin, second man on the moon, was among the notables congratulating Glover.

See more Congratulations to Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman of NASA, and Jeremy Hansen, as the #NASA Artemis 2 crew in ‘24! This is a great honor, a proud moment for you and for the nation. Your role in carrying out America’s effort in space will be one of high inspiration! pic.twitter.com/oTYpWgB6JY — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) April 3, 2023

Also thrilled: his wife, Dionna, and their four daughters — one in college and three high-schoolers at home.

“My wife found out that night [March 7] and my kids found out that weekend when we could all be together,” Glover said. “We went to California and we were fortunate to be with my oldest daughter that weekend.”

The kids were “super excited about the moon,” he said — and the fact it wasn’t six months away from home.

The Artemis II mission echoes the Apollo 8 trip of 1968 — testing systems for flying to the moon but not landing. Pilot Bill Anders is forever remembered for his “Earthrise” photo.

See more APOLLO 8 (Dec 1968) vs ARTEMIS 2 (Nov 2024)#Artemis2 is Artemis' #Apollo8. It will test systems critical to flying to lunar orbit & back.



Congrats to Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch & Jeremy Hansen! Nostalgic thoughts too for Frank Borman, Jim Lovell & Bill Anders. pic.twitter.com/zE95kSgdDv — Pascal Lee (@pascalleetweets) April 4, 2023

So what will pilot Glover be renowned for?

“I agree with, you know, these missions — as they move further and further into the recesses of our memories — they have to find some sticky cultural significance,” he said. “It’ll be interesting to see what comes out of this mission.”

In his November 2020 SpaceX flight, pilot Glover kept the tradition of taking a personal item to test for microgravity.

“Yeah, we took Grogu on Crew-1,” he said of a Baby Yoda doll. “I think we’ll have some kind of a zero-G indicator, that’s a tradition. … This all happened pretty fast, so we haven’t just discussed that. Yeah, we will likely have something.”

Like Apollo 8, a manual camera will be on board, along with an automatic one. “I think we’ll have both,” he said.

Glover said the Artemis II crew’s physically hardest jobs will be “manual.”

“So we will do a proximity operations demo, simulating docking and undocking [testing the] handling qualities in orbit,” he said. “But honestly the toughest part of the mission I think is the next milestone. Everything from launch at T-0, getting all those engines to fire and sequence getting into orbit, going to the high elliptical orbit going to the moon in four days and coming back four days.”

The most important milestone is re-entry, the pilot said, “when you land safely and the mission was complete. Everything else will be overshadowed if that doesn’t happen. So a successful end of the mission to me is the most important thing.”

Even if technology has advanced to the point where the Orion could make a pinpoint landing in San Diego Bay, Glover is fine with being scooped up off the coast of San Diego.

He made reference to the SHOBA — Shore Bombardment Area — off the coast. One is near San Clemente Island, 68 nautical miles west of San Diego.

See more NASA Astronaut Victor Glover Black Wall Street Times Interview https://t.co/8F15BFrQPl — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) April 4, 2023

“We still think it’s safe to clear out the area,” Glover said. “So we have the Navy out there and the Coast Guard.”

He said lessons were learned with the SpaceX Dragon capsules landing in the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic and Pacific. “So we will still try to be safe and be away from things,” he said.

Glover hopes Artemis won’t be his last space trip, but was asked about Anders’ skepticism of humans landing on Mars any time soon.

“We’re just not designed to withstand the hardships of zero-G for a long time,” part-time Point Loma resident Anders told Times of San Diego in December 2021.

“We weren’t designed to take the space radiation, which is my expertise,” Anders said. “And NASA I think kinda ignores (it). So I’m not sure we will ever get humans to Mars. Maybe 100 years from now.”

Glover said current spacemen and women should listen to the Apollo veterans “very seriously.”

“Radiation is going to be maybe the key element for the humans that we have to tackle,” he said. “And we know some ways to do it, but it usually involves making the spacecraft heavier or the suits heavier. And so we have to come up with some novel technology.”

But Glover rejected the notion Anders was being pessimistic.

“I think he’s being a good astronaut — he’s being a good risk-informed decider,” he said. “It’s what being a test pilot does to you. So you know, all of us test pilots have a tendency to be pessimistic about technology because that technology has to keep us alive and so we’re very critical of those systems.”

Still, Glover frames the Artemis II mission as key “because it’s one of the steps on that journey to Mars. … This crew will definitely have that at the front of our minds.”

A legislative fellow in the U.S. Senate a decade ago when he was chosen for the NASA Astronaut Corps, Glover was reminded of Mercury pioneer John Glenn and his time in the Senate.

But elective office isn’t on his mind at the moment.

“Right now, I’m definitely not thinking about a career in politics or anything,” he said, “but I do appreciate his service to our country.”

Glenn was 77 when he became the oldest person in space (before William Shatner at 90 in 2021) . So Glover has decades of potential astronaut time.

“I hope to stay healthy enough and hopefully my radiation exposure is below the safe limits, and so I would like to still be eligible,” he said only hours after joining crew mates Christina Koch, 44, Canadian Jeremy Hansen, 47, and mission commander Reid Wiseman, 47, at the NCAA basketball championships in Houston.

See more Before being honored on the court of the #NationalChampionship game, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen – the four astronauts who will fly on the Artemis II mission around the moon in 2024 – caught up with @TheAndyKatz.#MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/qPO9hDhxXR — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 4, 2023

It was only last summer that Glover brought his Crew-1 crew mates and support to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz — “going to North Island and debrief on naval aviation. And then we flew out to the carrier and spent one night on the carrier.”

His next big shipboard visit is expected in late November 2024 — after the Orion parachutes to the Pacific. He’s modest about later space flights.

“After Crew-1 and [international space station] Expeditions 64 and 65, I felt selfish thinking about another mission and I would have been happy if I never flew again,” he began.

“I was in space 168 days, more than I deserved. And so this [moon] mission is also a bonus and I will treat it that way as an opportunity that I have, but I don’t deserve. And so to think about another mission after this — Crew-1 plus this — I cannot ask for anything more.

“NASA has given me so much more than I deserve.”