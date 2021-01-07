San Diego County Reports 3,850 New COVID Cases and 47 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 3,850 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 47 more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 33,491 test results received in the past day, 11.5% were positive and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up to 13.8%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased, to a record 1,734 with a record 395 of those patients in intensive care. County hospitals have a total of just 40 open and fully staffed ICU beds.

The county reported eight new community outbreaks for a total of 38 over the past week.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were 16 women and 31 men ranging in age from their 40s to 90s.

The county did not provide updated figures on vaccinations, but as of Wednesday at least 120,000 doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines had been delivered to the region.

An estimated 500,000 people in San Diego are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A of the vaccination rollout. This includes healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents and employees. The county urged anyone in that category to contact their normal healthcare provider to scheduled a vaccination.

“We still don’t have vaccines available for the general public, so we’re asking San Diegans to be patient,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “When we do, we will let them know where they can get vaccinated.”

Since the first local case in March, 2,892,074 tests have been administered in San Diego County, resulting in 180,512 cases and 1,738 deaths.

