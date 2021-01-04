SD County Reports 3,013 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials Monday reported 3,013 new COVID-19 infections, along with an uptick in hospitalizations, to cap off a record-setting weekend for coronavirus cases.

Monday marked the 35th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new infections; the 26th overall with more than 2,000 new cases; and the 10th time the 3,000-case mark has been crossed.

A record 4,478 cases were reported Friday, followed by the second and fourth-highest numbers — 4,427 Saturday and 3,520 Sunday. The county has reported 10,960 cases since the New Year, bringing its cumulative case total to 171,033.

The county reported six deaths Monday, bringing the number of fatalities to 1,598. The three men and three women who died between Dec. 24 and Dec. 29 ranged in age from early 60s to late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Of 17,712 tests reported Monday, 17% returned positive. The seven-day, daily average of tests is 22,304.

The county reported 47 new hospitalizations and nine new intensive care admissions Monday, bringing the cumulative number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 during the pandemic to 6,031 and ICU patients to 1,237.

As of Sunday, 1,536 coronavirus patients were in the region’s hospitals, with 376 were in ICUs. The county’s ICU bed capacity was at 19%, according to county health officials, although with staffing issues, the reality is likely much lower.

— City News Service

