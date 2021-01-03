CDC Reports 4.2 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine Administered Nationwide

Share This Article:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 4,225,756 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide as of Saturday morning and 13,071,925 doses distributed.

California has been allocated 1,762,900 doses as of the last week of December, but there was no immediately available count of the number administered. In San Diego County, the vaccines are being administered to hospital workers, emergency responders and residents of nursing facilities.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9 a.m. eastern time on Saturday, the agency said.

According to an earlier tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 12,409,050 doses.

A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses have been distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in those facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

The agency also reported 20,061,818 cumulative cases of coronavirus, an increase of 168,637 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,428 to 346,925.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reuters contributed to this article.

