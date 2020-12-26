San Diego County Reports 2,686 New Coronavirus Cases, But No Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials on Saturday reported 2,686 new COVID-19 infections — the 26th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases — but no new deaths.

Another 35 people were hospitalized, according to Saturday’s data, and another two were sent to intensive care units.

The county’s cumulative cases increased to 142,647 and the death toll remained at 1,402.

Nine new community outbreaks were confirmed. There have been 57 confirmed outbreaks over the past seven days and 221 cases associated with those outbreaks.

The latest local numbers came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 4,496 more deaths nationwide on Saturday for a total of 329,592 since the virus first appeared.

Though San Diego County officials advised residents to avoid holiday gatherings, anyone who did was urged to get tested, as well as people who recently returned from travel, people with any symptoms and people at higher risk for COVID-19, whether or not they display symptoms.

In advising against holiday gatherings, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox pointed to a massive uptick in cases after Thanksgiving — including the region’s highest daily total coming three weeks after the holiday with 3,611 cases reported last Friday.

“We cannot ignore the reality that we are in a bad place right now,” Cox said. “We’re making a special plea to avoid large gatherings with those outside your immediate family. This one time, this one year.”

If people have already traveled, they should be extra cautious about spreading the virus, Cox said.

A complete list of county testing sites, hours of operation, and instructions for making appointments and hours can be found online.

