San Diego County Reports 2,509 New COVID Cases, Record 309 Patients in ICUs

San Diego County public health officials reported 2,509 new coronavirus cases, 27 more deaths and a record 309 COVID-19 patients in local intensive care units on Saturday.

Out of 34,250 test results received in the past day, 7.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 8.8%.

The latest case count is less than the record 3,611, reported Friday but new cases have been over 2,000 nearly every day of the past week as the virus surges locally and across the country.

The county’s hospitals have 18.8% of ICU beds available, but most other areas of Southern California are reporting few if any open beds. Orange County reported just 9.4% of ICU beds available, and hospitals in Los Angeles and Riverside counties were essentially full.

There were eight new community outbreaks reported on Saturday, for a total of 37 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 2,438,996 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 122,972 cases and 1,280 deaths.

