ICU Capacity Drops to 1.7% in Southern California as Infections Surge

COVID-19 vaccine doses are arriving throughout California, but hospitalizations continue to rise, with only 1.7% of ICU beds available in Southern California on Tuesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said there is “light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel, going through the most challenging and difficult surge.”

He said hospitals across the state are able to open ICU beds on an emergency basis, but there is a shortage of skilled medical personnel to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

“Staffing is our number-one challenge,” he told a press briefing, outlining steps the state is taking to bring in more healthcare workers.

In the interim, the state has temporarily lowered the staffing requirements in ICU units, from the normal one staffer to every two patients, down to one for every three patients.

Newsom said the state is also ready to open additional medical facilities, including 200 beds on an unused floor of Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

As of Tuesday, available ICU capacity averaged 5.7% across the state, with 1.6% in the San Joaquin Valley, 1.7% in Southern California, 14.9% in the greater Sacramento region, 15.8% in the Bay Area and 29.8% in the far north of California.

The governor warned that an average of 163 Californians have died from COVID-19 every day over the past week, adding that the state has ordered 5,000 more body bags for distribution to morgues.

“That should be sobering,” he said. “This is a deadly disease.”

