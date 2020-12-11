County Reports Record 2,867 COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 102,000

Share This Article:

San Diego County health officials reported a record 2,867 new cases of coronavirus Friday, marking 102,466 total cases in the county since the pandemic began.

The new case total eclipses the county’s previous record of 2,287 last Friday by nearly 800 cases.

Friday also marks the third consecutive day more than 2,000 new cases were reported.

It is the 11th day with more than 1,000 new cases and the 19th of the last 22 to reach that mark. It is just the fifth time the daily cases have crossed 2,000 — all of which have come in the past week.

Friday’s data, along with 23 deaths, raises the region’s cumulative total to 102,466 confirmed infections and 1,137 deaths.

Of 25,002 tests reported Friday, 11 percent returned positive, raising the 14-day average of new cases to 8% — a record.

The number of hospitalizations continued to rise, with 38 people hospitalized and four patients put in intensive care units.

The county’s hospitals still have 18% of their ICU beds available, down from 21% Thursday.

The state now estimates the ICU bed availability in the 11-county Southern California region at 6.2%, down from 7.7% on Thursday. The figure does not necessarily reflect a real-time picture of actual available staffed beds, since the state adjusts the percentage based on the ratio of COVID-19-positive and non-coronavirus patients.

— City News Service

