San Diego County Reports 1,703 New COVID Cases, 7 Deaths Ahead of Lockdown

San Diego County reported 1,703 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths on Sunday just hours before all of Southern California begins a three-week lockdown to try to stem the pandemic before the new vaccines arrive.

San Diego County and the rest of Southern California will fall under sweeping new health restrictions beginning at midnight due to the rapidly increasing number of hospitalizations from coronavirus.

The 11-county Southern California region’s available ICU capacity has fallen from 13.1% on Friday to 10.3% on Sunday, well below the 15% threshold for the state order. The region consists of San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, an area in which hospitals routinely transfer patients.

In addition to the new cases, San Diego County county reported 35 new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 4,871. Three more patients were placed in intensive care, bringing the total to 1,065. There have been a total of 92,171 cases and 1,068 deaths since March.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, the California public health order closes numerous activities, including the following:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services such as nail salons

Movie theaters

Museums and amusement parks

Indoor recreational facilities like gyms

Bars, breweries and wineries

Live-audience sports events

Activities that remain open, but with restrictions include:

Restaurants: Take-out only

Take-out only Retail: Indoor at 20% capacity

Indoor at 20% capacity Outdoor recreation, including gyms: Allowed with physical distancing protocols

Allowed with physical distancing protocols Hotels: Limited to supporting critical services

Limited to supporting critical services Offices: Closed expect for critical services

Closed expect for critical services Places of worship: Outdoor services only

Outdoor services only Schools: Those with waivers can remain open

The San Joaquin Valley will join the Southern California region in the new shutdown protocol Sunday night, as its ICU capacity dropped to 6.6% on Sunday. It was at 8.6% on Saturday.

In addition, five counties in the San Francisco Bay area have announced a pre-emptive lockdown beginning on Sunday night.

The state’s full stay-at-home order can be read online.

