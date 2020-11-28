Another Record: San Diego County Reports 1,859 New COVID Cases and 1 More Death

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported a record 1,859 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and one additional death.

Out of 12,932 test results received in the past day, 14% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive test continued its recent climb, reaching 6.1%.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,926,739 tests administered in San Diego County, resulting in 80,018 cases and 997 deaths.

San Diego County is experiencing a second wave of infections as COVID-19 surges across the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 176,572 new cases nationwide on Saturday, with deaths rising 1,283 to 263,956.

San Diego officials also reported a significant community outbreak at the Awaken Church at 7620 Balboa Avenue. The county said anyone who attended services there between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 should quarantine for 14 days following their last date of exposure and watch for symptoms.

