San Diego County Reports 939 New COVID Cases and 2 More Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 939 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and two more deaths from the pandemic disease that is surging across the country.

The latest number was considerably less than the record 1,478 reported on Saturday.

Sunday’s report brought total local cases since March to 71,648 with 968 deaths. The positivity rate in testing over the past 14 days is 4.9%.

There are currently 472 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Diego County, with 135 of those patients in intensive care.

Ten more community outbreaks were reported on Saturday for a total of 55 over the past week.

Reuters reported that the pace of infection nationwide has quickened, with nearly one million more cases recorded in just the last six days. More than 1 million people flew through U.S. airports on Friday, fueling fears of even greater spread of the virus during Thanksgiving week.

So far the pandemic has claimed more than 255,000 lives in the United States — more than in any other nation.

