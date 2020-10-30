San Diego County Reports 471 News Coronavirus Cases and 3 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 471 new cases of coronavirus Friday and three more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 15,013 test results received in the past day, 3.1% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 2.7%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were one woman and two men who ranged in age from their mid 30s to mid 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

One new community outbreak was reported, this one in a restaurant, for a total of 33 over the past week.

Since the first local case was reported in March, there have been 1,434,275 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 56,369 cases and 888 deaths.

Though San Diego County’s positive rate has been largely unchanged in the 3% range for several months, other parts of the country are seeing a resurgence in the pandemic, with total U.S. cases crossing the 9 million mark on Friday and increasing by an average of 77,000 a day over the past week.

South Dakota led the nation with the highest positive test rate at 40%, followed by Idaho at 34% and Wyoming at 29%. A total of 14 states had a positive test rate of over 10%.

In terms of total cases, Texas has surpassed California as the worst-affected state in the United States, with Florida in third place.

