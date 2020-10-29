San Diego County Reports 359 New Virus Cases and 4 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 358 new cases of coronavirus Thursday and four more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 13,338 test results received in the past day, 2.7% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up to 2.8%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were three men and one woman ranging in age from their mid 30s to early 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Eight new community outbreaks were reported, including four at businesses, two at groceries, one at a preschool and one at a restaurant. There have been 37 outbreaks in the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,419,262 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 55,898 cases and 885 deaths.

