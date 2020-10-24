San Diego County Reports 386 New Coronavirus Cases and One More Death

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Saturday reported 386 new cases of coronavirus and one more death from the pandemic disease.

Out of 10,784 test results received in the past day, 3.6% were positive and the 14-day rolling average of positive results ticked up to 2.8%.

There were six new community outbreaks — two in businesses, one in a hair salon, two in restaurants or bars, and one in a grocery — for a total of 25 over the past week.

The latest victim of COVID-19 was a man in his mid 70s who had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,365,706 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 54,314 cases and 868 deaths.

