San Diego Remains in Red Tier—But Just Barely—in Latest State Ranking

San Diego County just barely stayed in the substantial, or red, tier in the weekly coronavirus infection ranking by the California Department of Public Health on Tuesday.

The county’s adjusted case rate per 100,000 population was 7.0 — just at the threshold for moving into the most restrictive purple tier. The unadjusted rate was 7.8, but the county received credit for extensive testing.

“They did meet threshold, so they do not have one week in the purple tier, although they’re hovering between that sort of fine line,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, at a noon press conference.

While San Diego County continues to narrowly avoid new restrictions, Riverside County moved into the purple tier in the latest ranking. Orange County, on the other hand, improved from the red tier to the moderate orange tier.

Last week, public health officials warned that the daily number of new cases needed to drop significantly below 400 in order for the county to remain in the red tier.

