San Diego County Reports 195 New Virus Cases as Next Tier Ranking Looms

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 195 new coronavirus cases but no deaths on Monday as officials awaited the next state tier ranking.

Out of 7,573 test results received in the past day, 2.6% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results remained at 2.9%.

Nationwide the positive rate is 5%, according to the Reuters news service, but the midwestern states of South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin have rates above 20%.

One new community outbreak in a restaurant was reported for a total of 46 over the past week.

The county is in the California Department of Public Health’s widespread, or “red” tier, and awaits another state assessment on Tuesday.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,227,584 coronavirus tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 50,746 cases and 826 deaths.

