SD County Reports 408 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Death

San Diego County public health officials have reported 408 new COVID-19 infections and one more death from the illness, raising the county’s totals to 50,551 cases and 826 fatalities.

The death of one man was noted Saturday. He was in his mid-40s and had an underlying medical condition.

Of the 9,875 tests reported Saturday, 4% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases to 2.9%. The seven-day daily average of tests was 10,281.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,681 — or 7.3% — have required hospitalization and 851 — or 1.7% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Seven new community outbreaks were reported Saturday, one in a faith- based agency, one in a restaurant, one in a grocery setting, two in businesses and two in restaurant/bar settings.

In the past seven days, Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, 45 community outbreaks were confirmed, well above the trigger of seven or more in a week’s time. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

The county remains in the second — or red — tier of the state’s four- tier COVID-19 reopening plan. San Diego’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is 6.5 per 100,000 residents, down from 6.7. The unadjusted case rate is 7.0, down from 7.2.

The testing positivity percentage is 3.5%, the same as last week, and it is in the third — or orange — tier.

On Saturday, the county allowed private gatherings of up to three households, based on the state’s new guidance issued Friday.

The gatherings must take place outdoors. If at someone’s home, guests may go inside to use the bathroom.

Participants in a gathering need to stay at least six feet apart from non-household members and wear face coverings. Gatherings should be kept to two hours or less, the new guidelines state.

— City News Service

