County Reports 320 New COVID Cases as State OKs Small Private Gatherings

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 320 new cases of coronavirus and 4 more deaths Saturday as guidelines on home gatherings were eased.

The the new guidelines, which were set by the state of California, allow private gatherings of up to three households to take place outdoors. Participants must remain six feet apart and wear face masks.

If the gathering is at a home, guests may go inside to use a bathroom. Private gatherings should be kept to two hours or less.

The new easing comes as San Diego continues to report a low positivity rate. Out of 11,371 test results received in the past day, 2.8% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 2.8%.

Four new community outbreaks were reported — two in restaurants and two at businesses — for a total of 38 over the past week.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two women and two men all aged in their 60s

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,210,136 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 50,143 cases and 825 deaths.

