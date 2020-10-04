SD County Reports 236 New COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Sunday, raising the county’s totals to 48,436 cases and 803 fatalities.

Four of the 236 new cases are connected to San Diego State University and two previously reported confirmed cases are now associated with SDSU, bringing the total number of cases there to 1,127, according to public health officials.

Five men died between Sept. 6 and Sept. 21 and their ages ranged from mid-40s to mid-80s, officials said Sunday. All five had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 8,797 tests reported as of Saturday, 3% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases to 3.1%. The state-set target is less than 8%. The seven-day daily average of tests was 9,226.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,575 — or 7.4% — have required hospitalization and 831 — or 1.7% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

No new community outbreaks were confirmed Sunday. In the seven days from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, 24 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

— City News Service

