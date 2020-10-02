San Diego County Reports 306 New Coronavirus Cases and 2 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 306 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and two more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 9,216 rest results received in the past day, 3.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 3.0%.

Three of the new cases were associated with the outbreak at San Diego State University, where over 1,000 students and a small number of faculty and staff have been infected.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two men aged in the mid 50s and mid 80s. Both had underlying medical conditions.

Two new community outbreaks — one at a hair salon and one at a hotel — were reported for a total of 28 over the past week. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location involving people from different households.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,088,581 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 47,791 cases and 794 deaths.

