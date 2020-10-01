San Diego County Reports 305 New Coronavirus Cases and 9 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 305 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and nine more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Our of 11,709 test results received in the past day, 2.6% were positive and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up to 3.1%.

Eleven of the new cases are connected with the outbreak at San Diego State University, where nearly 1,100 students have contracted the disease.

Two new community outbreaks were confirmed — one in a business and another in a restaurant — for a total of 29 over the past week.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were three women and six men who ranged in age from their mid 50s to late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,079,365 tests administered in San Diego County, resulting in 47,485 cases and 792 deaths.

