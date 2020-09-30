San Diego County Reports 195 New Coronavirus Cases and 2 More Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 195 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and two more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 10,709 test results received in the past day, 1.8% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 3.0%.

There was no immediate information on the gender and age of the latest victims of COVID-19.

There were 14 new community outbreaks reported for a total of 34 over the past week. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location among people from different households.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,067,656 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 47,180 cases and 783 deaths.

