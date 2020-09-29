San Diego County Reports 251 New Virus Cases and 5 More Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 251 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday and five additional deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 8,997 test results received in the past day, 2.8% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases ticked down to 3.1%.

Just three of the new cases were associated with San Diego State University, where an outbreak that began in late August has led to over 1,000 cases.

The latest victims of coronavirus were three men and two women ranging in age from their late 20s to mid 80s. Four had underlying medical conditions.

Three new community outbreaks were reported — one at a business, one in a recreation center and one at a hotel — for a total of 20 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,056,947 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 46,985 cases and 781 deaths.

