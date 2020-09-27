San Diego County Reports 279 New Coronavirus Cases and 1 More Death

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 279 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and one more death from the pandemic disease.

Out of 8,550 test results received in the past day, 3.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests remained at 3.3%.

Eight of the new cases reported Sunday are connected to San Diego State University, where there have been 1,030 confirmed cases since the fall semester began on Aug. 24.

The latest victim of COVID-19 was a woman in her late 70s who had an underlying medical condition.

One new community outbreak — in a business setting — was reported for a total of 18 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,041,940 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 46,610 cases and 776 deaths.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,497 — or 7.5% — have required hospitalization and 816 — or 1.8% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Under state monitoring metrics, San Diego County is currently in the second tier, or the red tier. The county’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is 6.9 per 100,000 residents. The testing positivity percentage is 3.8%.

The California Department of Public Health will assess counties’ status with its next report scheduled for Tuesday.

— Story updated at 4:28 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

— Staff and City News Service reports.

