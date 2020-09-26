San Diego County Reports 330 New Coronavirus Cases, But No Additional Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 330 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday but no additional deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 9,914 test results received in the past day, 3.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases ticked down from 3.8% to 3.3%.

Of the latest cases, 16 were among students at San Diego State University, and an additional 67 past cases are now being associated with the outbreak at the university. There have been 1,022 confirmed cases at the university since the fall semester began Aug. 24.

Five new community outbreaks were reported — three at businesses, one at a restaurant and one in a government setting — for a total of 18 over the past week.

The county is currently in the California Department of Public Health‘s red, or “substantial” infection, tier and that status will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,033,390 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 46,331 cases and 775 deaths.

