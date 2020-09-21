County Reports 348 New COVID-19 Cases, But May Avoid New Shutdown

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 348 new coronavirus cases but no more deaths Monday as the county inches toward the possibility of a return of state imposed restrictions on recently-opened businesses.

Out of 6,374 test results received in the past day, 5.5% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results ticked up to 3.7%.

Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County is currently in Tier 2, also referred to as the Red Tier. The county’s unadjusted case rate is 7.9 per 100,000 population. Should the county have a case rate higher than 7.0 on Tuesday, it could be moved into Tier 1, the “purple” or widespread infection classification.

If that happens, many non-essential indoor business operations could be forced to shut down.

The state Department of Pubic Health will access the situation Tuesday.

The Board of Supervisors met in closed session Monday to discuss how to respond if businesses are required to shut again, and afterward Supervisor Kristin Gaspar offered some optimism.

“I have been in constant communication with our county clinical leadership and am optimistic that San Diego County will remain in our current tier tomorrow,” Gaspar said. “Our public health team has been leading a group of large, urban counties as we strive for more reasonable metrics. I continue to believe we can protect our public health and safely re-open our economy and will focus on solutions that do both during closed session.”

The COVID-19 outbreak at San Diego State University continues to play a part in adding to the county’s increased numbers — 26 of the 348 new cases are connected to the school.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 988,933 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 44,925 cases and 760 deaths.

— Staff report

