County Reports 268 New Virus Cases, 3 Deaths as Positive Rate Trends Down

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 268 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths Saturday as the positive rate continued to fall.

Out of 9,263 test results received in the past day, 2.9% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests fell to 3.8% — the lowest in nearly a month.

Public health officials are warily eyeing the weekly case rate calculated by the California Department of Public Health. Last Tuesday the rate was 7.9 per 100,000 population, up from 6.9 a week before. If the rate stays above 7.0 next Tuesday, then San Diego County goes back to Tier 1, the “purple” or widespread infection classification.

If that happens, the county would have to close indoor operations at restaurants, houses of worship and gyms, while limiting retail businesses to just 25% capacity.

Much of the increase in cases can be traced to an outbreak at San Diego State University, which now appears to be subsiding. Of the new cases reported Saturday, just 17 were among SDSU students. There have been to a total of 774 confirmed cases at the university since the fall semester began on Aug. 24.

The latest victims of COVID-19 in San Diego County were two men and one woman aged from their late 40s to late 70s. Two of the victims had underlying medical conditions.

There were three new community outbreaks — two at restaurants and one in a private residence — for a total of 25 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 973,462 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 44,293 cases and 760 deaths.

