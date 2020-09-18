San Diego County Reports 388 New Coronavirus Cases and 3 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 388 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 3 more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 10,235 test results received in the past day, 3.8% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results ticked down to 4.0%.

Three new community outbreaks were reported — one at a business, one in a restaurant and one in a grocery — for a total of 22 over the past week.

The latest victims of COVID 19 were three men aged from their mid-70s to mid-90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Public health officials are warily eyeing the weekly case rate calculated by the California Department of Public Health. On Tuesday the rate was 7.9 per 100,000 population, up from 6.9 a week before. If the rate stays above 7.0 next Tuesday, then San Diego County goes back to Tier 1, the “purple” or widespread infection classification.

If that happens, the county would have to close indoor operations at restaurants, houses of worship and gyms, while limiting retail businesses to just 25% capacity.

The jump in the case rate is largely due to an outbreak among San Diego State University Students, and the Friday case number included 33 students. Because of this outbreak, the county announced Friday that no-appointment testing capacity at the alumni center will expand to 1,000 a day, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 964,199 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 44,007 cases and 757 deaths.

