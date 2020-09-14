Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 208 new cases of coronavirus Monday but no new deaths from the pandemic disease.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Out of 5,921 test results received in the past day, 3.5% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results ticked down to 4.3%.

The county said 21 of the latest cases were connected with the recent outbreak among students San Diego State University.

No new deaths or community outbreaks were reported, though there have been 14 outbreaks over the past seek.

Currently San Diego County is in the second, or “substantial” tier, among California counties, but could move to the first, or “widespread” tier, and face new restrictions when the latest case rates are analyzed by the state on Tuesday.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 929,856 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 42,887 cases and 734 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 208 New Coronavirus Cases But No Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: