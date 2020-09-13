San Diego County Reports 265 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Community Outbreaks

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 265 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 42,679 cases and 734 fatalities.

Of the 8,281 tests reported Saturday, 3% returned positive, moving the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 4.4%, well below the state’s 8% guideline. The seven-day average number of tests performed in the county is 7,200.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 3,296 – or 7.7% – have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, and 781 – or 1.8% – were admitted to an intensive care unit.

San Diego State University reported new student cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 621 since the fall semester began Aug. 24.

University officials said they were aware of 617 confirmed cases among students and four probable cases. The university has not received any reports of faculty or staff who have tested positive.

County health officials reported five new community outbreaks on Saturday. Three occurred in restaurants, one in a restaurant/bar and one in a business.

In the past seven days – Sept. 6 through Saturday – the county confirmed 16 community outbreaks. The number of community outbreaks remains above the county’s goal of fewer than seven in a seven-day span.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households in the past 14 days.

Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County is currently in Tier 2, also called the Red Tier. San Diego’s state-calculated unadjusted case rate is 6.9 per 100,000 residents. The testing positivity percentage is 4.2%.

The state assesses counties weekly, with the next report scheduled for Tuesday.

– City News Service

