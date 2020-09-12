San Diego County COVID Cases Jump by 445 and 4 More Deaths Reported

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Saturday reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest number in more than a week — and four more deaths from the disease.

Out of 8,531 tests received in the past day, 5.2% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests increased to 4.5%.

Students at San Diego State University accounted for 32 of the new cases for a confirmed total of 594 since Aug. 24. The daily number of new infections among students has been falling as the university paused in-person classes and imposed a variety of restrictions on student activities.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two women and two men aged from their mid 50s to late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

No new community outbreaks were reported for the second day in a row, and the total over the past week fell to 13.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 915,654 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 42,414 positive cases and 734 deaths.

